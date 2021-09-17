Officers were called to Broyle Road around 9.45am on Thursday (September 16) to reports of a collision between a Peugeot 207 car and a mobility scooter.

An air ambulance also landed nearby in Oaklands Park. Read more herePolice said that, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the rider of the mobility scooter — an 89-year-old local woman — was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car — a 95-year-old woman from Chichester — was uninjured, police confirmed.

A road closure was in place for a number of hours after the crash in Chichester

A spokesperson added: "Police investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Marshgate."

Police directing traffic on the A286