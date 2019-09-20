Lorry and car collide in Sidlesham

A road in Sidlesham is partially blocked following a collision between a lorry and a car.
The collision took place at the junction where the B2145 Chichester Road from Hunston to Selsey meets the B2201 from Donnington.
Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.
More to follow.
SEE MORE: Helicopter launched following concerns for person drifting on an inflatable ring in Bognor
Extinction Rebellion slogans appear across Chichester ahead of global climate strike
Council planning to consult on closing Chichester primary school