Sidlesham collision: Woman, 25, arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A woman, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol following a collision in Sidlesham this morning, police confirmed.

A mini saloon and a Land Rover towing a trailer collided on the B2145 at Sidlesham Common at 8.50am today (Friday, September 20), police said - see the original story here.

An aerial shot of the collision. Photo: Ian Phillips

The driver of the car, a woman aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and was taken to custody for interview and further enquiries., confirmed police.

The woman and the man driving the Land Rover were 'shaken but unhurt'.



There were no passengers in either vehicle.



The road was blocked while the incident was dealt and vehicles recovered, police said.

The road clearance has now been left with West Sussex Highways.

