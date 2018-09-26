Chichester in top three most voyeuristic places in UK

Chichester was listed as the third most voyeuristic place in the UK according to data from a 'legal voyeurism' website.

Data was compiled by website VoyeurHouse.com and listed more than 100 areas across the UK from most voyeuristic to least.

Top of the list is Morpeth, Northumberland followed by Devizes, Wiltshire with Chichester coming in third.

According to the website's blog, it used 'population data' supplied by local councils to figure out which town or city has the most 'voyeurs per head'.

A spokesman for the website said: "Peering into the lives of others is oddly addictive. From reality telly to social media, seeing how other people live has become more and more a part of our everyday consciousness. So, with Love Island and Instagram more popular than ever, is it really so shocking to know that the popularity of ‘real life cams’ on the internet has also peaked?"

They added: "Far from having ‘grubby’ reputations, the other towns rounding out our top five are Devizes in Wiltshire, cathedral city Chichester, affluent Walton on Thames and Long Eaton in Derbyshire.

"Ordinary people – thousands of them – from every corner of the UK tune in to watch the VoyeurHouse couples every single day. Voyeurism in the UK is more popular and widespread than you could possibly imagine."

