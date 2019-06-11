Chichester man made an MBE for services to the community

A Chichester man has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to charity and the community.

Richard Hancock, who has been a key member of numerous local organisations since he moved to Chichester, was recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list, which was announced on Friday.

Dr Hancock said: “I was absolutely chuffed, it’s a great joy.”

His major contributions to community life in Chichester have been as chairman of the management committee of Chichester Boys’ Club.

Dr Hancock took over with no preparation after the existing chairman suffered a stroke, shortly before West Sussex County Council withdrew all of its funding.

He has worked tirelessly to keep the club going for young people and also opened it up as a daytime hub for different groups of elderly and disadvantaged members of the community.

The father-of-two and grandfather-of-five has also been chairman of the Cathedral Community Committee and is currently chairman of the Stewardship Committee.

As a member of the Rotary Club of Chichester, he has chaired the Youth Services Committee and has almost continually run the annual Youth Speaks public speaking competition.

During his presidential year 2012/3, he started the now annual Stroke Awareness Day.

Before moving to Chichester with his wife to retire, Dr Hancock worked at Royal Holloway College, part of London University, for 40 years – first researching and teaching in the Chemistry Department, then becoming its first Dean of Students.

He also served as the University’s Representative Governor of several schools – for which he was made a Freeman of the City of London.

Dr Hancock said: “I was very privileged to work at the Royal Holloway for so many years.”

He said helping the community in Chichester was his way of ‘giving something back’.

