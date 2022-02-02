Goodwood Festival of Speed: 2022 event to celebrate The Innovators – Masterminds of Motorsport

It will focus on the human stories of engineering ingenuity that have been ever-present throughout the sport’s history, and shine a light on the future, as motorsport’s visionaries play an essential role in pioneering new technologies that will impact the next generation of motion and mobility.

The theme will be reflected throughout the event, from the cars and drivers taking on the iconic Goodwood Hill, to special guests and interactive displays on the ground, including stories from the Festival’s partners and immersive exhibitions such as Future Lab and Electric Avenue.

Mission H24 by Drew Gibson

The Duke of Richmond said: “This year’s Festival theme – ‘The Innovators – Masterminds of Motorsport’ – allows us to celebrate some of the greatest achievements in history, while also highlighting the event’s evolving focus on future technology.

“Just as race-inspired innovations such as four-valve engines, monocoque chassis and turbocharging have shaped the past and present of the cars we drive in the real world, so electrification, autonomy and other new technologies – the development of which is accelerated by the white heat of competition – will have a profound effect on the future of personal mobility.

“The Festival of Speed is the only place in the world to bring all these stories together in one place, celebrating the past, present and future in a uniquely immersive, dynamic way.”

Electric Avenue by Mike Caldwell

The Festival of Speed is increasingly geared towards the future – providing a glimpse at the technology of tomorrow, set against the context of history.

Established in 2017, Future Lab is a showcase for these technologies, along with many others, presenting them in an accessible, interactive way.

Returning for its fifth year, Future Lab will once more present ‘Technology for a better world’, featuring breathtaking exhibitors from mobility, robotics, aviation, healthcare and more.

Continuing the forward-looking theme, last year saw the launch of ‘Electric Avenue - The Road to 2030’, the new home for electric mobility at the iconic automotive event.

Future Lab by Toby Adamson

The innovation behind EV development will be showcased again this year as the destination for customers to ask questions of the experts, inspect the latest EVs, and learn about the benefits associated with switching to electric.

New for 2022, will be a special experience for event-goers to get behind the wheel of a variety of exciting EV manufacturers.

Those planning to attend the Festival of Speed this summer can save on tickets when purchasing before March 31, as the 2022 event qualifies for the Government’s ‘creative industry tax relief’, with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5 per cent until March 31, 2022.

Goodwood is passing this saving on to its customers, and ticket prices will remain at the reduced VAT rate until the end of March, when it will return to the full rate of 20 per cent from April 1, 2022.