Man dies after Chichester collision

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Chichester yesterday (Friday May 10).

Emergency services were called to the A286 Lavant Road, at the junction with Plainwood Close, at 3.34pm.

A red Honda CBR125 motorcycle, travelling north, had been in collision with a southbound Volkswagen T-Roc.

A 23-year-old man from Chichester who was riding the motorbike suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Saturday morning. His next-of-kin are aware.

A 66-year-old woman from Bognor Regis, who was driving the blue VW T-Roc was uninjured.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage. Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Manage.