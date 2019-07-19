Pet detective unit investigate missing Lavant cat

A network of pet detectives have are working to trace a cat that went missing this week.

Animal Search UK’s professional team were contacted by Lucy Thompson whose nine-year-old-cat, Lola, went missing from the family home in West Lavant on Monday July 15.

Search team patrol car on scene

The team of pet detectives, led by former police officer Tom Watkins, who has over 20 years of investigation experience are often requested to carry out door to door enquiries or can assist with posters, leaflets, advice and expert support for owners.

The service operates a 24-hour Freephone number for members of the public to call with anonymous information or straightforward sightings of the missing pet.

Tom explained: “Most missing pets are found within a mile of home – the challenge faced by owners, is making sure that as many people as possible know that their pet has gone missing and encouraging them to be vigilant in keeping an eye out for them.”

“Unfortunately, work and family commitments often mean that owners don’t have as much time as they’d like to devote scouring the area looking for their missing pet, and this is one of the ways in which Animal Search UK can help. Our professional, uniformed specialist search teams can usually be at any location in the UK within 48 hours, to help owners find a missing pet.”

Andy McNair from Animal Search UK

Lola has only recently moved to the stables, after several supervised ‘walkabouts’ and exploring the new garden on a harness all seemed fine according to Lucy.

Tom adds: “Lola does have a habit of following walkers and dog walkers. We’re wondering is she has been up to her old tricks again- done that and lost her bearings or whether she is simply stuck inside a building close to home having been accidentally locked in?"

Animal Search UK’s promised is that they will do all they can to leave no stone unturned in the search for a pet.

The company launched 20 years ago, and now has as many as 2000 visitors a day to its free website, scanning the lost and found databases in the hope of being reunited with their missing pets.

“We’ll make sure that we have as much background as possible before we commence our investigation. We’ll check details about their normal routine, and their usual patterns of movement in the area,” Tom said.

Anyone with news, information or who has a sighting of Lola should ring the Animal Search UK free confidential helpline on 0800 4 320 340 and quote case ref: 372049 or search on the website www.animalsearchuk.co.uk for pet ref: ALP372049

Lines are open 24 hours a day and you can remain anonymous if you wish or email information to info@animalsearchuk.co.uk