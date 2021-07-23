Campaigners launch petition to ‘save harbour villages’ from development
A petition has been launched to oppose further housing developments in coastal villages around Chichester.
This follows a demonstration on Tuesday (July 20) where protesters gathered outside Chichester District Council to oppose plans for over 6,000 houses to be built around Chichester Harbour and along the coast.
Many residents feel worried that developments will damage the environment and local infrastructure in the coastal villages around Chichester and on the Manhood Peninsula.
The petition calls for a local plan which provides ‘significant protection measures to safeguard our unique local environment which then enables our communities and economy to function’.
These protections include a waste-water treatment system, wildlife corridors, significant enhancements of green spaces and walking and cycling paths for all communities.
Read More
Future building schemes must also demonstrate ‘proven sustainability, protecting current biodiversity such as existing hedgerows and soil systems’, campaigners say.
“We are also calling for accountability regarding wildlife crime with a more transparent and enforced legal system in line with policy,” the petition said.
“We believe that we need a joined approach with more sharing and debate to deliver long-term sustainable communities. Only then can we plan a sustainable future in rapidly changing times. We are guardians for the future environment and the next generation.”
What do you think? Let us know by emailing [email protected]