Bosham

BO/21/03689/DOM: 1 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road. Replacement of 14 no. windows, replacement render with blue grey insulated render finish and proposed landscaping including installation of new fence and gate.

BO/21/03690/LBC: 1 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road. Replacement of 14 no. windows, replacement render with blue grey insulated render finish and proposed landscaping including installation of new fence and gate. Alterations to living room including removal of existing fireplace to wall, removal of curved head to living room doorway to create a square opening and alterations to 2 no. hatch openings. Removal of partition wall and glazing between kitchen and dining room. Installation of new kitchen and shower room units to ground floor, replace bathroom to first floor and repositioning of bathroom access. Existing ground floor and first floor bathroom floor covering replaced with ceramic tiles and sand and finish existing floorboards to first floor rooms.

SDNP/22/00010/FUL: 116 Church Lane, West Dean. Conversion of 3 no. residential dwelling houses (C3) into student accommodation (residential institutions - C2) and creating 12no. en-suite bedrooms with communal facilities, off-street parking and external landscaping. Photo: Google Maps.

Chichester

CC/21/03210/LBC: Westgate House, 52 Westgate. To fit out existing health room into welfare room, inclusive of the installation of new kitchenette, suspended ceiling, extract and fire protection coating to staircase panelling.

CC/21/03612/DOM: 21 St James Road. Change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation with new part-pitched roof, erection of single storey side/rear extension and front porch.

CC/22/00017/FUL: 22A Lavant Road. Demolition of the existing dwelling at 22A Lavant Road and the construction of 4 no. dwellings and associated works - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission CC/20/01897/FUL - amendments to Plots 3 & 4).

CC/22/00133/TPA: 8 Stanton Drive. Crown reduce by 30% (back to previous pruning/old wound points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/22/00199/TPA: 12 Guildford Place. Crown reduce by 30% reducing back to previous points on 1 no. Oak tree Area, A3, subject to 60/00126/TPO.

Cocking

SDNP/22/00386/FUL: 2 The Old School, Mill Lane. Conversion of 2 The Old School (single dwelling) back to 2 no. semi-detached cottages.

SDNP/22/00387/LIS: 2 The Old School, Mill Lane. Conversion of 2 The Old School (single dwelling) back to 2 no. semi-detached cottages.

Duncton

SDNP/22/00247/APNB: Ridlington Farm, Duncton Common Road. Grain store.

Earnley

E/22/00137/FUL: Russ Autos, 132A Almodington Lane, Almodington. Demolition of B2 workshop and erection of 1 no. live/work unit.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/06260/FUL: Old Henley, The Lodge, Henley Old Road, Henley. Demolition and replacement dwelling.

SDNP/22/00018/HOUS: Maplewood, Easebourne Street. Proposed garden/hobby room following the removal of the existing summer house.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/00208/TPO: The Coach House, Station Road, Elsted. Crown thin by 20% on 2 no. Yew trees (T1 and T2) and 1 no. Mulberry tree (T3). All 3 no. trees are within Area, A1 subject to ES/65/00430/TPO.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/00074/HOUS: Avalon, 23 Vann Road. Erection of single storey side extension.

Fishbourne

FB/21/03443/DOM: 2 Mill Close. Demolition of existing utility room and removal of pitched roof of front extension, replaced with erection of single storey side and front extensions with replacement front porch and various alterations including changes to fenestration. Proposed rear conservatory and extension to existing detached garage.

FB/22/00190/ADJ: Twyford Recycling Limited, Plot F, Appledram Business Park, A27 ByPass, Chichester. Consultation on environmental permit application.

Funtington

SDNP/22/00221/TPO: Land West of 63 Heather Close, West Ashling. Reduce south-east sector by 2.5m (back to previous pruning points) and remove 2 no. lowest limbs on western sector on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T1) subject to FU/09/00067/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/21/06340/TCA: Hamesford House, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to reduce 7 no. lateral branches on eastern sector by 2m and to crown reduce remaining canopy by up to 1m on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as 1). To fell 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as 2).

SDNP/22/00178/TCA: Oak Cottage, West Harting Street, West Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1.5m, north & east sectors by 2m and south & west sectors by 3m on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/22/00305/TCA: South Gardens Cottage, 6 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree.

SDNP/22/00261/HOUS: Caerfai, Hornbeam House, Church Lane, South Harting. Extension to first floor with pitched and living roof, alterations to the external elevations and replacement garage.

Lavant

SDNP/21/04655/HOUS: The Rubbing House, Town Lane, Singleton. Proposed swimming pool.

Linchmere

LM/22/00009/DOM: 11 Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Change use of existing double garage to habitable accommodation and extension at roof level to create ancillary domestic annexe with associated alterations to improve streetscene and parking.

Loxwood

LX/21/03520/DOM: Little Pancake, Station Road. Extension and alterations to existing garage/workshop to create a gym, terrace and balcony.

LX/22/00087/DOM: Brewhurst House, Brewhurst Lane. Replacement double doors on north-east elevation, window on south-east elevation and internal alterations. All works on ground floor level.

LX/22/00088/LBC: Brewhurst House, Brewhurst Lane. Replacement double doors on north-east elevation, window on south-east elevation and internal alterations. All works on ground floor level.

LX/22/00167/TPA: Arunwood, High Street. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T4, TPO’d nos. T1) and crown reduce by 25% (all round) on 2 no. Oak trees (quoted as T5 and T6, TPO’d nos. T2 and T3) subject to LX/98/00659/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/00098/FUL: Land to The North of Blind Lane. Retrospective planning permission on 1 no. part built barn (west of field) and 1 no. new barn (north east of field).

Oving

O/21/02798/DOM: Flint Cottage, Gribble Lane. Installation of fence panels adjacent to a highway (over 1.5m in height).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00164/TCA: Bay Tree Cottage, The Street, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1), 1 no. Holly tree (T2) and 1 no. Apple tree stump (ST1) and sectional fell 1 no. Wisteria tree (C1).

Selsey

SY/22/00138/FUL: The Boulevard, Land Adjacent 3-4 New Parade, High Street. Modification of pergola and continued use of external area for customer seating used in connection with the Boulevard Restaurant.

SY/22/00188/PLD: 20 Gill Way. Proposed lawful development 4m single storey rear extention.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02936/FUL: Deanhome Nursery, 42 Keynor Lane. Siting of a mobile home.

SI/22/00144/PNO: Chalk Lane Nursery, 17A Chalk Lane. Erection of agricultural building.

Southbourne

SB/21/03499/DOM: Corbiere, 2 Penny Lane. Proposed two storey side extension (creating separate self contained ancillary annexe) and single storey rear extension. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation.

SB/22/00042/DOM: 5 Frarydene, Prinsted. Remove conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

SB/22/00027/DOM: 5 Furnston Grove. Front infill extension to ground floor.

SB/22/00149/DOM: 5 Lauder Close. Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey rear and side extension and front porch.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/00233/LIS: Tye Hill, Mill Lane, Stedham. Internal and external alterations and repairs - including wall replaced with PPC aluminium sliding doors, removal of 2 no. chimneys, replacement roof battens and re-use of tiles, main front door reinstatement, new internal walls to subdivide the space and various works to certain doors and windows.

SDNP/22/00234/LDE: Tye Hill, Mill Lane, Stedham. Residential dwelling as existing.

Tangmere

TG/22/00155/TCA: Holly Orchard, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to crown thin by 20% on 2 no. Apple trees (T1-T2) and crown thin by 25% on 1 no. Unknown Shrub (T3).

West Dean

SDNP/22/00010/FUL: 116 Church Lane. Conversion of 3 no. residential dwelling houses (C3) into student accommodation (residential institutions - C2) and creating 12no. en-suite bedrooms with communal facilities, off-street parking and external landscaping.

SDNP/22/00011/LIS: 116 Church Lane. Conversion of 3no. residential dwelling houses (C3) into student accommodation (residential institutions - C2) and creating 12no. en-suite bedrooms with communal facilities, off-street parking and external landscaping.

West Itchenor

WI/21/03672/DOM: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Demolition of rear extension. Proposed single storey front, rear and side extensions, two-storey front extension, loft conversion and detached garage with sail loft.

West Wittering

WW/21/02803/TCA: West Wittering Memorial Hall, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Elm trees, crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. of Sycamore tree and 2 no. Cherry trees.

Westbourne

WE/21/03542/DOM: Lazy Meadow, North Street. Demolition of existing garage construction of single storey side extension, part 2 and part single storey rear extension with raised ridge with loft conversion and 2 storey front extension to the existing front bay. Part replacement of front boundary wall.

WE/22/00091/DOM: Ivyside, Duffield Lane, Woodmancote. Two-storey and single-storey side extension (Variation of condition 2 of permission WE/21/02042/DOM - alterations to approved drawings).

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03317/DOM: 55 Butts Meadow. 2 storey rear extension.

---