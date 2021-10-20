A change of use application was submitted, requesting permission to turn some of the agricultural land at Bethwines Farm, on Blackboy Lane, into a dog care facility.

The developers said the facility will have capacity for up to 50 dogs and aims to provide space in which owners can have their pet looked after and cared for.

The proposals will include the siting of three temporary buildings, which will provide a reception area, an ancillary shop, staff area, and separate respite space for dogs.

Residents have expressed anger over the plans. Photo: Steve Robards

A planning document read: “Life can be very busy and complicated at times so providing dog owners with a safe, happy environment for their dog is vital.”

The plans sparked ‘disbelief and anger’ among residents during last week’s meeting of the Fishbourne Neighbourhood Plan Group.

As of today (Wednesday, October 20), 134 official objections have been lodged.

Among the concerns in the letters were an increase in traffic, noise and pollution.

Fears were raised that residents, cyclists and children would be endangered by the increased number of vehicles in the area. It was argued that the site would have a ‘detrimental effect’ on neighbouring properties, with no space allocated on site for vehicles.

One of the objection letters was submitted by the owner of the land, Annie Stephens, who stated that she had not been informed by the applicant of the plans.

Adrian Moss, district councillor for Harbour Villages Ward, said: “The village is obviously not happy.

“If you have 50 dogs, that could mean 100 car movements a day.”

Mr Moss said it would cause ‘major disruption’ to the community.

He added that the land should continue to be used by farmers only, adding: “There is no need for a dog day care centre here at all.”

Access to the facility would be via Bethwines Close and the existing private access road within Bethwines Farm.

A new junction would be created off this access road, to provide vehicular and pedestrian access to the site. Read more here

The deadline for comments on the application (21/02553/FUL) is today.