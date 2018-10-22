Revised Hambrook development gets go-ahead

Revised plans for new homes in Hambrook have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Permission for six new homes north of The Avenue was previously refused by Chichester District Council and a subsequent appeal dismissed by a planning inspector.

The developer has now submitted another application, this time for six units on the same parcel of land made up of existing properties’ back gardens.

This was approved unanimously by CDC’s planning committee on Wednesday (October 17).

Andy Collins, speaking for Chidham and Hambrook Parish Council, suggested the scheme was basically the same, while the strain on the area’s infrastructure had not changed.

He described how Hambrook was oversubscribed’ with four bedroom houses and needed smaller more affordable homes.

The application was deferred by the committee in September for a site visit.

Julie Tassell (Con, Funtington) said she was surprised on visiting the site how large the gardens were.

She added: “I think it would make a good group of houses. I hear what the speaker says but I think these are quite popular houses and I think the number has reduced from six to four which makes it more acceptable so I will be supporting this application.”

Simon Oakley (Con, Tangmere) suggested it might be preferential to use this land in the built up area rather than ‘encroach unnecessarily into greenfield area’.

Carol Purnell (Con, Selsey North) added: “I think this is an efficient use of the land.”

The committee unanimously agreed to defer for a legal agreement to be signed then to permit subject to conditions.

