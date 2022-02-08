School bus crash: Headteacher issues statement following incident in Sidlesham

Emergency services were scrambled to an incident in Highleigh Road, Sidlesham, yesterday at about 8.30am after a school bus packed with students was crashed into a ditch.

The bus driver along with a number of students from The Selsey Academy escaped the incident with only minor injuries.

In a statement from the school's headteacher, parents and passers-by were thanked for their support during the incident.

The bus once students had been safely evacuated. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The school's headteacher Mrs Jo Ford added that the school is 'extremely proud' of the calm and mature way the students handled the situation.

Mrs Ford said: "I can confirm that pupils from the school were travelling on the bus that was involved in an accident.

"Although some pupils received minor injuries, fortunately, no pupils were seriously injured. We will be providing additional support to pupils and their families as required.

"We are extremely grateful to the parents and by-passers who helped safely evacuate our students, following the accident.

"We are also extremely proud at the calm maturity shown by our students. We have also been made aware of older students ensuring that the younger students were safely off the bus before leaving themselves."