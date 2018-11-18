Police called after driver flees scene of Selsey collision

Police officers spent time last night trying to track down a driver who decided to flee the scene of a collision in Selsey.

The collision, which appears to have been outside The Crown Inn in Selsey, happened around 6pm last night.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said at the time: "We’re on scene at the RTC in Selsey with Selsey fire service.

"The driver has left the scene prior to our arrival.

"We’re currently making enquiries to try and locate him."

The driver has since made contact with officers, according to police. Read more here.