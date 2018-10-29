Tribute to 'loving and caring' Hunston family man killed in collision

The family of a 71-year-old man killed after being struck by a van whilst he was on his way to Chichester canal have said he was 'respected by everyone' in his village.

Police said Raymond Stenning was planning to feed the ducks when he was struck by Bognor man Maciej Dywan, 40, of Sandringham Way on Thursday March 1.

Maciej Dywan. Supplied by Sussex Police

Dywan had been driving 'aggressively' when his white Peugeot Boxer 'mounted the pavement' and struck Mr Stenning, according to police.

Mr Stenning, from Hunston, was airlifted to Southampton Hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries, where he sadly died from his injuries six days later, on Wednesday March 7, in the presence of his loved ones.

In a statement, released by police, Mr Stenning’s family said Raymond was the 'most loving and caring husband, dad and granddad, who lived for his family'.

The tribute added: "He was respected by everyone in the village, and his death has had a massive impact not only on us as a family, but the whole community.

“On the day of the incident, Ray was walking a neighbour’s dog which he did every day. He would then go down to the canal and sit and watch the wildlife with his friends."

The family comment said that Raymond will be 'deeply missed by all who knew him'.

It added: “Words cannot describe the traumatic way in which Ray passed away has affected us, and we all miss him deeply every day.

“This all happened due to a van driver who was too impatient, and left the road and hit Ray, who was innocently walking on the pavement.

“Ray will always be in our hearts and loved forever."

According to police, Maciej Dywan pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday September 24.

Police said Dywan was jailed for four years – reduced from six years for his guilty plea – and disqualified from driving for five years following his release.

