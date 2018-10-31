Witnesses describe moment of Chichester explosion

Witnesses have described the moment of the Chichester explosion.

At 6.50pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Market Road in Chichester were a substation had exploded. Click to read more.

The scene of the explosion in Market Road, Chichester

Lawrence Stringer from Oving Road was sat in the Eastgate pub about 50 yards from the explosion when it happened. He said: “I used to work for the Irish national grid and this sort of incident doesn't happen very often. There are trips and triggers set up to stop these things happening.

“We had a brown out in the pub but the lights came back a second later.”

Glenn McEwan, 25, from Winden Avenue, Chichester, said: “The lights just went pop. It was about 6.30pm and all the lights in the car park went bang. It was really spooky. My route home was blocked so I had to go to the pub.”

