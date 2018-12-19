Boxing Day build-up continues at Fontwell Park - and you can win tickets

They’re almost ready for their biggest day of the year at Fontwell Park.

A crowd of thousands is expected as the track hosts its annual Boxing Day race meeting, a fixture that’s become a firm favourite on the Sussex sporting calendar.

And the observer series has teamed up with Fontwell to offer even more readers the chance to win tickets to the day.

Fontwell bosses are proud of how well-established the fixture has become over the years as families and racing fans take the chance to get some fresh air and walk off the Christmas pudding as well as see some fantastic jump racing.

There are seven races - with the first off at 12.15pm and the last at 3.35pm.

The much-loved King George VI Chase, will be shown live from Kempton around the Fontwell enclosures.

And there’s plenty to do apart from just watching racing.

Goodwood's 2018 season in reflection

Jumpers everywhere at Fontwell Park

The site will be transformed into a winter wonderland with reindeer, a skating rink, festive food and beverages and fun fair rides.

As with all Fontwell fixtures, under-18s get in free.

After the success of our last Fontwell giveaway in the OIbserver a fortnight ago, we’re offering five more lucky readers a pair of Paddock tickets each for Boxing Day.

They give you great access to all the racing action and family entertainment.

To enter, just answer this simple question: At which racecourse is Boxing Day’s King George VI Chase run? Email your answer plus your name, address and telephone number(s) to sport@chiobserver.co.uk by 4pm tomorrow (Friday, December 21). Call your email FONTWELL COMPETITION.

Good luck!

* Keep an eye on this website in the next few days for all the build-up to the boxing Day fun at Fontwell. And we’ll have a report and pictures from the fixture online the day after racing.

