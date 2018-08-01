Primary school pleased to link up with Rocks

Southway Primary School are working with the Rocks and have been provided with season tickets for pupils.

Principal Sarah Holland said: “We have a number of very enthusiastic football fans among our children and this provides them with a fabulous opportunity to come and support their local team and experience the great atmosphere of live sporting events.

“Our school football team has had a very successful season and our players will be very proud to have the opportunity to be mascots for the Rocks again this season.”

The school’s football team have won local tournaments three years in a row. They are led by Joe McIntosh (healthy schools and physical education lead), Dan Austin and Tom Ramsey.

