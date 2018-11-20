Badminton club delighted by upturn in numbers

Bognor Badminton Club are delighted with a recent increase in members.

It comes after the club offered free introductory open sessions to help combat worries over a decrease in numbers playing the sport.

The sessions took place last month and the first 30 attendees received a free Badminton England goody bag.

Club secretary Simon Edginton thanked the new members for joining the club and said the increase in members would help sustain the club and keep them competitive in league matches. And he said publicity in the Observer had helped draw in new players.

He added: “All in all, both open sessions were a great success.

“We had more than 20 new attendees over both open evenings. We had a mixture of juniors. I believe nine have attended sessions in the past month and we have been holding coaching sessions for them on Wednesdays.

“We have had a mix of ladies and men come to play of various skill sets. The article in the Observer was really useful as many people hadn’t played for a while and the general feedback was that it encouraged them to attend; I think some of these will be quite good after a few practice sessions and all will improve their game.”

The club would love to see more badminton players attend and anyone is welcome to come and try the sport any Monday evening from 8pm at Westbourne House School, Chichester.

For more information, email secretarybbclub@gmail.com