Griffin packing his suitcase after Golf at Goodwood qualifier

Peter Griffin insists there will no holding back in the grand final of A Taste of Costa Brava after he held on to claim his place from the Golf At Goodwood qualifier.

The 52-year-old from Chichester shot a superb five-under-par nett 67 on the Downs course, playing off a handicap of 13, to secure his berth for an all-expenses paid trip to Spain later this month.

The software company owner, who has since seen his handicap cut to 11, revealed a safety-first approach towards the end of his round almost cost him his victory and has no intention of making the same mistake on the lush fairways of Catalonia with the coveted trophy up for grabs.

He said: “I was doing quite well and lipped out for an eagle on the 14th hole so it could have been even better.

“But I mucked up the final two holes and I just about managed to hold on.

“On the 18th, I took the three wood off the tee for safety but then pulled it into the trees and ended up with a double-bogey, which nearly cost me.

“They always say just to commit to your shots so when I get over there, I’m just going to go for it and enjoy the whole experience.”

Situated 100km north of Barcelona in a region nestling between the foothills of the Pyrenees and the waters of the Mediterranean, the Costa Brava offers an array of first-class golf experiences in a natural and unspoilt environment, including the world-class PGA Catalunya.

Griffin joins fellow club qualifiers Keith Price (Rowlands Castle), Wes Davies (Cranleigh), Clive Prior (Bush Hill Park), Jim Henderson (Foxhills), Justin Galloway (Lee-on-the-Solent), Simon Mortlock (Burhill) and Kevin Burt (Dummer) in the eight-man battle for the top prize.

Jaume Marin, marketing director of Costa Brava Tourism, said: “Congratulations to all of our winners.

“We look forward to welcoming them to the final in the Costa Brava where we will crown our new champion. It is the second year of the tournament and we believe it will grow to help continue to promote the destination for golfers in the coming years.”