Mr Parkrun delighted with Chi Half second spot

He's known in Chichester as Mr Parkrun - but it was a longer race occupying Mike Houston on Sunday.

And the original organiser of Chichester's weekly 5k run through Oaklands Park, enjoyed by many on a regular basis, had no trouble stepping up to 13 miles - recording his best-ever half marathon time to finish second to James Baker.

Mike Houston crosses the line in second place / Picture by Derek Martin

Houston was delighted with his chip timew of 1hr 15.58min as he completed a Chi one-two in the big race.

See his post-race interview above

