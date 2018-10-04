Tone Zone members are on personal-best behaviour

Five different races have drawn members of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners in the past week or so.

In midweek along the coast at Worthing Rowing Club was Byron Kearns, running a 5k and recording a PB of 18min 36sec to finish sixth.

Luke Simmonds took on the Pyjamathon marathon near Walton-on-Thames. Thankfully he didn’t have to run in his pyjamas, despite the name of the race.

He was third with a new marathon PB of 3.44. At Windsor Castle was the Windsor Half Marathon, now in its 36th year.

The course takes runners through Great Windsor Park, passing the Royal Lodge, Chapel and School before approaching Queen Elizabeth II statue and Windsor Castle for the finish line.

Four Tone Zoners flew the blue and orange flag. Sam Miles was first home for the club in a time of 2.03.

Elle Matthews, who only started running in March, crossed the line with Lesley Ward.

Both finished under the 2.15 mark, a great time for that course. Sarah Spurr crossed the line in 2.27.

On the same day was another half marathon, the Barns Green Half, also in its 36th year.

Jessica Thomson com-pleted the undulating course in 1.36 – another personal best. Michael Manwill finished shortly after Thomson in 1.41, while Stuart Thomson crossed the line in 2.20.

At the Ageas Bowl 10k for Tone Zone was Mark Green.

The race starts and finishes at the international cricket ground and Green ran a really consistent race to grab himself a 10k PB of 43.39.

