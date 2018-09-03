Chichester air cadets are recruiting now!

Adventure, action and aviation are the promise as 461 (Chichester) Sqn Air Cadets launch into an autumn recruitment drive.

They are looking for newcomers aged between 12-17.

Polly Meynell, who is helping the civilian committee for Chichester 461 Squadron, said: “If you love adventure, action and aviation, then you will love the opportunities at 461 Squadron, Come along to our recruitment event on Tuesday, September 4 from 7pm-9.15pm.”

For more information and details of venue (123 E Row, Chichester PO19 1AY), email adj.461@aircadets.org or call 01243 776249. Opportunities include: flying/gliding, adventure training, shooting, first aid, archery, climbing, overseas expeditions, Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

http://www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets

