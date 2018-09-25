Priory Park 100 showing ‘great sense of community’

Priory Park 100 organiser Richard Plowman said he was pleased with the ‘great sense of community’ shown in the event celebrations so far, despite the opening weekend being hindered by some poor weather.

From a launch party with jazz to kick off the event, to a re-enactment of the Siege of Chichester to Edwardian bowls, there has been a vast array of ceremonies, events and displays so far this week to mark the park’s centenary.

Priory Park 100 is underway. Picture by Kate Shemilt. ks180463-2

Town crier Richard said: “Saturday and Sunday morning was a battle against the weather which put a high number of people off.

“The weather was awful but some people turned up in the absolutely pouring rain.

“The parachute jump had to be cancelled on Sunday which was a great shame but everything has gone fantastically well since.”

Richard, whose particular highlight so far had been ‘Astronomy in the Park’, said there had been a ‘great sense of community’ with new faces coming to the park to get involved.

He added: “It has been a very good start. There has been a great deal of fun. We had a very good opening ceremony.

“Astronomy in the Park was fantastic. We used telescopes and had some magnificent views. The Astronomy in the Park Night Sky was absolutely brilliant. Mars and Saturn looked great.

“We had a great crowd who really enjoyed it.

“The highlight was seeing a space station going over us and a cargo ship just behind it taking supplies to it. It was quite extraordinary.”

Richard is anticipating some ‘fantastic’ events in the remaining five days of the Priory Park 100 celebrations.

Following a diverse range of events, including jazz parties, camp activities, choirs and astronomy, in the first few days, the centenary celebrations won’t be slowing down, said the organiser.

Richard said: “We have some fantastic things still to come. Chichester’s biggest teddy bear picnic will be great fun.

“There will be a variety of people coming to the cricket match on Saturday, including Andy Barnes who now plays in the over 70s England team.

“The Sunday (drumhead) service will be rather special.

“It is so far, so good but we still need some more people, especially with the Rolls Royce event.”

Today (Wednesday) saw a game of Vintage Hockey at 2pm and The Hawkhurst Gang play at 7.30m.

Tomorrow will see a much-anticipated Rolls Royce car parade at 11am, whilst a static parade will continue until 4pm.

Click here for a full list of events and for more information, visit https://priorypark100.com/.

