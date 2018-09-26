Crime author Elly Griffiths addresses writers in Worthing

West Sussex Writers open their new season with a talk from Elly Griffiths, the writer of two successful book series: the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries and the Stephens & Mephisto novels.

Phil Williams, West Sussex Writers spokesman, said: “At latest count there were ten of the former and three of the latter. She’s such a prolific author that there may well be more by the time Elly comes to speak to us in October.

“Elly describes herself as having done all the right things to become a writer: She read English at King’s College London and, after graduating, worked in a library, for a magazine and then as a publicity assistant at HarperCollins, eventually becoming editorial director for children’s books.

“Before becoming known as mystery writer Elly Griffiths, she had already published four books set in Italy under her given name of Domenica de Rosa. She turned to crime, and Ruth Galloway, when walking the marshes of Norfolk with her archaeologist husband.” The West Sussex Writers meeting will take place on Thursday, October 11 at 7.30pm at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring. Tickets £5 non-members, £3 for members.

