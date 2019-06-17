Chichester business shuts 'with a heavy heart'

Another business in Chichester city centre has shut its doors for the last time.

The Riders' Guild in Market Road has not opened today (Monday June 17) with a sign on the bicycle shop's door stating it would not be reopening its doors.

The sign said: "We write this with a very heavy heart.

"The Riders' Guild will no be reopening its doors as of Monday June 17 and is now closed for business.

"We would like to thank all our customers and friends for their amazing support the last four years we have been open, you have all been truly amazing."

Former customers with queries regarding orders or repairs that are currently in progress should contact Kimberley Reid on 0207 429 0568 or kimberley.reid@mhllp.co.uk.

