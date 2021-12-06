New Look's new store is set to open at 10am next Wednesday (December 15).

A poster in the window of the retailer's new building, The Corn Exchange in East Street, reads: "Chichester, we're excited to welcome you to our new store on Wednesday, December 15 10am."

After closing its previous East Street store in October, the fashion retailer hinted at a return with a poster that said: "Chichester, this isn't goodbye... It's see you soon."

