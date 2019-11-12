Independent hair salon opens in Chichester

A 'one-stop shop for all things hair and beauty' has been opened in Chichester.

Chichester resident Grace Poston-Miles has opened the new salon, named Grace, in the building previously occupied by The Riders' Guild at 13 Market Road.

Grace, who previously worked at Modern Classics unisex hair salon in St Martin's Street, held an opening party for her new independent businesses on Sunday.

On the salon's Instagram page after the opening, she wrote: "I honestly had the best day ever yesterday. I literally felt like a bride.

"Thank you so much to all my friends and family for helping make this happen. Everyone has worked so so hard to create everything I wanted and it's perfect!"

Speaking to the Observer, Grace said 'a lot of work' has taken place in the build-up to the shop opening.

"It previously didn’t even have a boiler, radiators or gas so I’ve had all of these installed plus general building work in setting up a new salon," she said.

"I am aiming to be a one-stop shop for all things hair and beauty. Services offered will be all aspects of ladies hairdressing, specialising in; hair colouring; balayage; acrylic and gel nail services; massage; waxing; pedicures; lash extension and a lash lift, make up artist. Plus more one off monthly clinics like aesthetics, microblading etc, so I’m hoping to cover all bases."

Grace, who has worked in hairdressing since leaving school, said she 'prides herself' on offering the 'best hair service and best customer service and customer experience I can'.

She added: "I [was previously] self-employed at a salon in Chichester but I employ two assistants who are going through an apprenticeship at Chichester College.

"One of the assistants has finished her training and is now ready to become a junior stylist, but we are limited in space at the current salon so I decided to look into opening my own salon.

"I’ve always worked in the Bognor/Chichester area. Last year I also worked part time at a salon in Notting Hill in London. I work hard to try and stay ahead of current trends and make sure I am always fully trained in new techniques and skills that come about.

"I also went to Los Angeles a few years ago to train in balayage techniques with celebrity hair colourists and one of the most well known training schools in America, The Business of Balayage.

"I have spent a lot of time researching each individual service and the people I will have offering them. I have personally received these services off of each of the people that will be working at the salon, so that I am confident in each of them and the level of service that will be received by the clients leaving my salon.

"The new salon will offer a full complimentary drinks list, competitive pricing and the best girl gang vibe in Chichester."

Grace said she also plans to run a Christmas campaign each year 'to help a specific charity within our local community'.

She said: "I believe in community spirit. Last year I raised more than 120 filled and wrapped gift boxes for [homeless charity] Stonepillow.

"This year I will be taking collections for Safe in Sussex, a local refuge supporting women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

"I will be accepting donations at the new salon from November 12 to December 14.

"Donations required are toiletries, festive food items (excluding alcohol), festive fluffy socks, nice diaries and pens."

Have you read?: New shop opens in Chichester



Prolific Chichester shoplifter given prison sentence