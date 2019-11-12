New shop opens in Chichester

A brand-new shop has opened in Chichester this morning (Tuesday November 12).

The British Heart Foundation department store opened at 10am in South Street and staff have been pleased with the shops success so far.

Happy staff at the new British Heart Foundation store in South Street

Store manager Heidi Strudwick said: "It's really good. We had a good morning and the mayor came in and cut the ribbon at 10am when we opened.

"We are really pleased with it and we are hoping to have a busy one today. We are also happy we are going to recycle furniture around the Chichester area. We are always looking for more volunteers."

Regional manager Paul Pritchard said people working at the store had done a 'really good job' in setting up the store.

The south street shop was filled in 21 days, Paul said. A feat he described as 'unbelievable'.

The next step for the shop will be to increase the number of donations and to take on some more volunteers and even the possibility of paid work.

Richard Chubb, the store's regional support manager, said: "I has been a really good opening and the people of Chichester have really embraced it and we had a lot of interest before opening — it's going very well."