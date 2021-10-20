A number of elderly people have reportedly struggled to get to the vaccination centre in Northgate to receive their booster jabs, as there is nowhere for them to park. Residents have also complained about a lack of signage and guidance.

The Sussex Community NHS Trust said parking restrictions, as a result of the Sloe Fair, are 'making it difficult' for some people to access the centre and attend appointments.

“We’re sorry to anyone experiencing problems attending our vaccination centre in Chichester," an NHS Trust spokesperson said.

"As a result, we have contacted people who have booked appointments today — Wednesday, October 20 — to reschedule them.

"We remain open for walk-ins."

The trust said operations 'should return to normal' by lunchtime tomorrow (Thursday), adding: "We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Staff at the vaccine centre are said to be going 'above and beyond' in 'really difficult circumstances', with the fair causing more disruption than expected.

It comes after an anti-vaxxer protest was held at the site on Sunday (October 17). Sussex Police has since appealed for witnesses to an alleged assault.