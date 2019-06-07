Police renew appeal following £100k shop burglary in Chichester

Police have re-released CCTV footage of five men as they ransacked an independent Chichester business.

Chichester shop owner 'devastated' after theft of 'at least £150k' worth of stock last night

Dartnagnan Menswear, in North Street, was burgled on April 10 by five masked thieves.

CCTV footage was released which showed the men clearing rails of clothing items worth up to £900 each.

Speaking at the time, shop owner Matt Horstead said: "I'm devastated — it's my livelihood. For us this puts food on the table. The front of the shop is smashed to bits and the shutter is destroyed."

Watch the moment thieves steal £150k of stock from Chichester shop

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "They broke in carrying large builder style bags. They filled the bags with high value clothes believed to be worth £100,000.

"They then left over a wall at the back of the shop and got away in 3 cars. The suspects were all wearing gloves and masks covering their faces and their clothing is currently unknown.

"Do you recognise them? If you have any information please report online or by calling 101 quoting 1437 of 10/04."

