Chichester Christmas bin collection: All you need to know

Chichester District Council Waste and recycling collection dates will be changed slightly over the festive season.

The district council has provided a handy table, displaying all the alterations during December and January:

Normal collection day: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday

Pre-Christmas week: Mon 17 Dec | Tue 18 Dec | Wed 19 Dec | Thu 20 Dec | Fri 21 Dec

Christmas week: Mon 24 Dec | Thu 27 Dec | Fri 28 Dec | Sat 29 Dec | Mon 31 Dec

New Year week: Wed 2 Jan | Thu 3 Jan | Fri 4 Jan | Sat 5 Jan | Mon 7 Jan

Post- New Year week: Tue 8 Jan | Wed 9 Jan | Thu 10 Jan | Fri 11 Jan | Sat 12 Jan

Return to normal day: Mon 14 Jan | Tue 15 Jan | Wed 16 Jan | Thu 17 Jan | Fri 18 Jan

The district council also reminded that you can view your personal collection calendar on its website.

The council spokesman added: "Collection days will return to normal from Monday, January 14.

"If you have any extra waste over the holiday period our collection crews will pick this up on your first collection after Christmas."

