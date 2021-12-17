POlice Chichester

Here are the most read Chichester Observer stories this year

As 2021 comes to an end, we took a look at some of the most popular Chichester Observer stories of the year.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:46 pm

Parking pieces and retail reports took a few of the top spots but there is still space for shocking crime and mysterious tales as we bring this year to a close.

Did you have any favourites? Let us know my emailing [email protected]

1. Driver handed parking fine over electric car charging issue in Emsworth

A man tried to charge his electric car at South Street car park in Emsworth – but was fined for not parking within the bay.

2. West Wittering Beach: How to book your parking and everything else you need to know ahead of the summer holidays

As we edge closer to the summer holidays, here is a handy guide with everything you need to know about the parking system at West Wittering Beach.

3. Goodwood Revival 2021: 42 photos from the first day of the festival

Goodwood has come alive today as the celebration of bygone days, vintage fashion and wheel-to-wheel racing begins at Revival 2021.

4. West Sussex County Council 2021 election results

Voters went to the polls yesterday to vote on new West Sussex county councillors for a four year term.

