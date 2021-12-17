Here are the most read Chichester Observer stories this year

Parking pieces and retail reports took a few of the top spots but there is still space for shocking crime and mysterious tales as we bring this year to a close.
Did you have any favourites? Let us know my emailing [email protected]
Driver handed parking fine over electric car charging issue in Emsworth — Pre-paid parking at West Wittering Beach to be made permanent — Goodwood Revival 2021: 42 photos from the first day of the festival — West Sussex County Council 2021 election results — 40 of the best Ladies' Day pictures from Glorious Goodwood — Mystery of Chichester's 'secret tunnels' continues as woman's tale leaves investigators intrigued — Cove Communities buys holiday park between West Wittering and Selsey — Grand Designs: Take a look inside the Chichester home featured in the show — Chichester could see new store openings after retail outlets close — Major Chichester fashion retailer to close 13 best Chichester pubs with beer gardens as picked by our readers – in pictures