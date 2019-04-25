Collision on Chichester's Fishbourne roundabout

Police officers are dealing with an accident on the A27 this afternoon.

According to a post on social media by Chichester Police, it is on scene at a minor road traffic collision at the Fishbourne roundabout, Chichester.

Accident

It added: "No road restrictions [but] please take care driving in this area."

See also: Three drivers receive hospital treatment after collision in Chichester

Police hunt for criminal damage suspect after Chichester store is 'targeted' four times

Major gas works planned for Chichester