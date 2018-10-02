Collision sees lorry on side in ditch

Fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to deal with a lorry which had fallen on its side in a ditch yesterday (October 1).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said they received a call about a road traffic collision in Mill Lane, Selsey at 12.44pm yesterday.

A spokesman said: "Two engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to the scene, where one LGV was on its side and in a ditch. Efforts were made to stabilise the vehicle. We left the scene at 1.45pm."

They added that there were no reports that anyone had been trapped and there had been no reported injuries.

