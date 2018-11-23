Bosham hopes go west against Westfield... Felpham down the Dean

Bosham suffered another SCFL division-two defeat, while East Dean were beaten in the Centenary Cup by Felpham Colts. Read the reports below and get the Observer every Thursday for all the local football action.

Bosham 1 Westfield 2

SCFL division two

Luck continues to evade Bosham.

The latest visitors to Walton Lane, Westfield, edged a bullish encounter to leave the Robins languishing at the wrong end of the table.

The game started at a frenetic pace with both sides throwing caution to the wind and Westfield went ahead after only ten minutes through Levonte Johnson.

He was put through on goal by Ben Fergusson, who supplied a simple ball through a gaping hole in the Reds defence for Johnson to apply the finish.

Bosham battled strongly with Pat Bulbeck leading the charge and Andrew Reynolds doing his best to protect the defence.

From a corner Reynolds rose well to power a header goalwards only for keeper Tristan Da-Costa to make a good save.

Ben Bishop had a chance with another header but again Da-Costa was up to the task.

Their good work was undone with 20 minutes gone as the visitors doubled their lead against the run of play.

Westfield burst out from defence and Bosham struggled to get enough players back in time to prevent Jordon Harley from sliding the ball home with an easy finish.

Bosham strove hard to find a way back into it before the break without success.

Matt Hiscock came on for the Reds in the second period.

Bosham were better after the interval and caused numerous problems for Westfield. In one counter attack, Redman did well to save at the feet of Ryan Haffrey after he beat the offside trap.

Bosham brought on Lewis Rustell and Zach Willett and Rustell had a great chance to score following a surging run from Willett. Sadly his effort was scuffed and Westfield regrouped.

Connor Charlton had a good chance for the visitors but Redman made an excellent save over.

Late on, Bosham finally got the goal their persistence deserved as Willet turned well and fired low past Da-Costa to halve the deficit. But that was as good as it got for the Robins as time ran out.

Montpelier Villa visit the Lane this week.

Bosham: Redman, Bulbeck, Reynolds, Briance, Reddington, Spicer, Hargreaves, Crabb, Moore, Terry, Bishop. Subs: Hiscock, Rustell, Willett.

ALAN PRICE

East Dean 1 Felpham Colts 3

Centenary Cup

Felpham Colts started brightly while East Dean were a little slower to get going and a dangerous ball into the box was misjudged by Nathan Freeman, who headed past the stranded East Dean keeper.

The second goal for Felpham came from an East Dean corner. The Dean failed to get on the end of the set play, which was cleared by Felpham who quickly counter-attacked.

The Felpham man cut inside and saw a shot deflected off a Dean player and in .

After an honest and frank exchange of words in the East Dean dressing room, the lads knew they needed to step up the quality of their play.

The words of wisdom seemed to work as within a few minutes, a scramble in the Felpham box resulted in an own goal to make it 2-1.

But with the Dean chasing the game the Colts’ left winger dribbled down the touchline, cutting in and finishing into the top corner.

Felpham made changes to keep their legs fresh and lost some rhythm, but remained organised and saw the game out.

East Dean are back in league action this Saturday at home to Lavant (2pm).

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, N Freeman, Wordsworth, Dauya, Haynes, Richard, O’Donnell, Smith, A Freeman, Houghton. Subs: Millard, Dray, Ferre, Read. MoM: N Freeman.