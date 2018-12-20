Friars on fire at Guildford... Chichester ladies net Parkinsons cash

Chichester Friars moved up to second place in Wessex Masters division one with a fine 6-1 win at Guildford.

Conditions were challenging – it was cold and very wet and the floodlights were on.

Guildford got into the D on several occasions but lacked the ability to turn pressure into chances. The Friars broke the deadlock after 28 minutes when Martin Hughes fired in an unstoppable shot from a short corner.

The Friars took control from the start of the second half, dominating in midfield and defence. The lead was increased after 44 minutes when Tracey Boyce finished a sweeping move.

Hughes made it three with his second short corner strike after 47 minutes, fooling the keeper with a low drag flick into the bottom corner.

Neil Pendle added the fourth on 56 minutes from another great break-out move.

Unfortunately, a poor pass out of defence led to the only Guildford goal after 62 minutes, but the Friars scored almost immediately, with Pendle breaking fast into the D and picking out Boyce with an accurate pass. Boyce’s finish was worthy of note as he volleyed the ball one-handed past the stranded keeper.

There was still time for a sixth goal as Pendle capped a great performance in midfield with a strong strike. Guildford did have a good number of chances but Rob Torrence in goal had a fantastic game with a string of good saves.

This great win was made all the better with the news that Salisbury lost, so the Friars jumped to second place to finish off the year in style.

Friars: R Torrance, D Walters, S Mercer, M Hughes, A Savory, D Jaeger, T Boyce, A Osborne, A Strange, N Pendle, G Wharton, C Smith.

On a chilly afternoon, a group of past and present Chichester ladies hockey players came together to raise money for Parkinson’s Disease.

Tracy Austin, (wearing a Parkinson’s T-shirt in the centre in the picture) is running the London Marathon next year and she organised the match to raise money for the charity.

After a good game of hockey the players retired to the clubhouse for cake. They raised just over £200, a fabulous effort. A huge thank-you went to all concerned.

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-austin8